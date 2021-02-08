Society

Houston violinist plays outside store to help raise money for mom who lost job

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston teen is hoping to help his mom during hard times through the power of music.

A video shared to ABC13 by eyewitness Tocarra Smith shows a teen playing his violin near a Kroger store in the 300 block of Cypress Creek Parkway.

According to Smith, the violinist, David, is playing out for others in order to help raise money after his mom lost her job. In order to not fall behind, David said he is raising money to help with the house.

Smith said people donated to the young violinist, and someone even wanted to book the young artist for an event.
