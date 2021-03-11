Houston veterans of all ages can get COVID-19 vaccines at multiple locations this weekend

There are three different vaccine clinics open for veterans of any age this weekend.
The first drive-thru clinic at the Houston DeBakey VA Medical Center opened Wednesday and will run through Saturday, March 13.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The clinic is located at 2002 Holcombe Blvd. Officials ask recipients to enter through the Almeda gate.
Another vaccine clinic is being held at the Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic Saturday, but this one is walk-in.
The clinic is located at 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway Suite 205 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
RELATED: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A second walk-in clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Fort Bend County.
It's located at the Rosenburg VFW Post 3903 at 1903 1st St.
No appointments are necessary for any drive-thru or walk-in clinics.
In addition to the three clinics this weekend, the DeBakey VA Medical Center is also making appointments for Houston-area veterans to receive their vaccines on another date.
Veterans interested in an appointment can call 713-794-8985 to schedule.
As long as veterans are enrolled in VA health care, they can receive the vaccine at any of the clinics or get an appointment, regardless of age or medical conditions.
For more information on vaccination opportunities for veterans, visit the Houston VA website.
SEE ALSO:
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines before eligibility opens
When could we reach herd immunity?