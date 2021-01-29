Houston VA hosting walk-in vaccine clinic for veterans this weekend

Saturday, Jan. 30, the Houston VA is holding a walk-in vaccine clinic for veterans at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
According to the VA, the walk-in clinic is exclusively for veterans 75 years and older.
"Those wishing to be vaccinated must bring identification, wear a mask to enter the facility, maintain social distancing, and not be ill, including having any COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing or a fever," the VA wrote in a Facebook post.
The VA also noted that veterans must be available for a follow-up appointment for the second dose of the vaccine in about three weeks.
No appointments are necessary. The doors to the walk-in clinic open at 8 a.m. and will remain open until vaccination limits are reached.
Veterans can also call 713-794-8985 to make an appointment to get a vaccine during the week, according to the VA.
The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is located on the first floor of the medical center at 2002 Holcombe Blvd.