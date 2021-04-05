Houston VA now vaccinating all veterans, caregivers and spouses without appointments

And the agency is making it easy, too. No appointment is necessary, and wait times are minimal.
All those who served in the U.S. military are eligible and not just limited to veterans enrolled in VA health care.
Spouses include marriage, same-sex and common-law marriages, according to the agency. This also includes a widow or widower of a veteran.
To be vaccinated through VA, a caregiver is defined as any family member or friend who provides care to the veteran. Caregivers may help the veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing, or with tasks like shopping or transportation.
The agency is located at 2002 Holcombe Blvd.
The SAVE LIVES Act has increased the number of people who are eligible to get the vaccine. The Houston VA has administered nearly 65,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far.
For more information, visit the Houston VA website.
Houston VA has plenty of COVID vaccine & we're vaccinating Vets of all ages (regardless of whether they are enrolled at VA), their spouses & caregivers & CHAMPVA beneficiaries. No formal documentation required. Get vaccinated at one of our vaccine clinics! https://t.co/iXw3rso9lg pic.twitter.com/hTTVzZfI7i— VA Houston (@VAHouston) April 3, 2021
Vaccination times and locations at the Houston VA:
- Monday & Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the walk-in clinic located in Bldg. 108A
- Wednesday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the drive-thru clinic located through the Almeda Gate (#71)
- Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon at the drive-thru clinic located through the Almeda Gate (#71)
- Sunday: noon - 4 p.m. at the walk-in clinic located at the Primary Care Clinic, main hospital.
