Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo to provide update on Houston-area storm preparation today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will provide an update on local storm preparations Monday afternoon as Houstonians brace for Tropical Storm Laura.The community leaders are expected to speak at 1 p.m. on steps residents should take to prepare for tropical weather. Come back to this post for updates.Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Sloan and Director of Mayor's Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security George Buenik are also expected to speak.Tropical Storm Laura's projected path brings the system somewhere in between southeast Texas and southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a category 2 hurricane.Houston is currently just outside of the left side of the cone of uncertainty. The center of the cone is pointing towards the central Louisiana coast.At 7 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Laura was located over the southern coast of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west-northwest at 21 mph. The minimum central pressure is 1000 MB.The forecast cone for Laura stretches along the Gulf coast from far southeast Texas to Louisiana, but it is centered on the central Louisiana coastline. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Haiti, Cuba, and many other islands in the region including the Florida Keys.The long-range track and intensity of Laura remain more uncertain as the storm interacts with Cuba. Rainfall and wind impacts are expected for Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida on its way to the Gulf of Mexico.Laura is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Gulf Coast as early as Wednesday. Impacts to Texas are uncertain but cannot be ruled out.If the storm tracks south of Cuba, it will have a greater chance of reaching Texas. If it tracks north of Cuba, it will likely stay safely east of Texas.