Rescue crews retrieve 2 construction workers from trench in Montrose area, HFD says

It's not clear if the people rescued were construction workers. One was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to authorities, two construction workers were rescued after being trapped inside a trench near a construction site in Houston.

Rescue units from the Houston Fire Department were called to a scene in the 1900 block of Montrose Boulevard at Bomar Street after receiving a report of people being trapped.

The workers were safely retrieved, and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation, HFD said.

It is unclear at this time how the two managed to become trapped.

There were no other reported injuries at the scene, according to officials.