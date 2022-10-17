Houston fire officials rescue 2 people trapped inside trench in Montrose area

It's not clear if the people rescued were construction workers. One was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to authorities, two people were rescued after being trapped inside a trench near a construction site in central Houston.

Rescue units from the Houston Fire Department were called to a scene in the 1900 block of Montrose Boulevard at Bomar Street after receiving a report of people being trapped.

The two civilians were safely retrieved, and were both taken to the hospital the hospital for further evaluation.

It is unclear if the two were construction workers, according to HFD.

The scene is still active, and residents are asked to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.