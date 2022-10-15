All northbound lanes of Gulf Freeway closed in La Marque due to truck fire

Texas Department of Transportation said northbound Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 is blocked in La Marque due to a heavy truck fire.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy truck fire on the Gulf Freeway could slow down high school football teams, marching bands, and their fans during the drive home from games Friday night.

All mainlanes were shot down on the northbound I-45 at FM 1764 in La Marque, Texas Department of Transportation said.

The Houston TranStar website shows that the single vehicle was moved over at 8:46 p.m. in an attempt to perhaps reopen a lane of traffic.

As of 9 p.m., TxDOT could not give an estimation on how much longer the closure will last.

The department did say that crews have to remove debris from that stretch of road and construction.

