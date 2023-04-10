Large truck rolls over, spills load across West Grand Parkway southbound near Clay Road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A large truck rollover may slow down your drive-home commute if you need to use the West Grand Parkway.

While there were no life-threatening injuries, a Harris County sheriff's captain tweeted a warning at 2:36 p.m. Monday for anyone who needs to use the southbound State Highway 99 at Clay Road.

Photos on Capt. Donald Wine's Twitter feed shows a large truck on its side and its apparent load littered across the main lanes.

The captain added that the truck was the only vehicle involved but did not offer what led to the crash.

Drivers are being diverted to the feeder road as crews work to clear the crash.

A timetable for the Grand Parkway's reopening was not immediately known.

