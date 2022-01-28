Prepare for a major closure at the Southwest Freeway and 610 West Loop this weekend

This weekend our maintenance crews will close all mainlanes of I-69 SW Freeway southbound at I-610 West Loop from 9pm Fri-3pm Sat. pic.twitter.com/0ygrnjDJMA — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 28, 2022

Traffic should continue IH-69 Northbound

Take Weslayan Street exit onto IH-69 northbound Frontage Road

U-turn at Weslayan onto IH 69 southbound Frontage Road

Take next entrance ramp onto IH-69 northbound main lanes

Take respective connector to 610 northbound or southbound

HOUSTON, Texas -- Another weekend, another major closure around the 610 Loop. This time, drivers should prepare for a complete closure of the I-69 (Southwest Freeway) northbound connectors to the 610 West Loop southbound.These closures will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 and run through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31.Meanwhile, all lanes of I-69 southbound from Edloe Street to the West Loop will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 through 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.The Texas Department of of Transportation has issued a detour advisory for motorists in the area: