Prepare for a major closure at the Southwest Freeway and 610 West Loop this weekend

TxDOT crews will close all mainlanes of I-69 southbound at the 610 West Loop from 9 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday.
HOUSTON, Texas -- Another weekend, another major closure around the 610 Loop. This time, drivers should prepare for a complete closure of the I-69 (Southwest Freeway) northbound connectors to the 610 West Loop southbound.

These closures will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 and run through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, all lanes of I-69 southbound from Edloe Street to the West Loop will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 through 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.



The Texas Department of of Transportation has issued a detour advisory for motorists in the area:

  • Traffic should continue IH-69 Northbound
  • Take Weslayan Street exit onto IH-69 northbound Frontage Road
  • U-turn at Weslayan onto IH 69 southbound Frontage Road
  • Take next entrance ramp onto IH-69 northbound main lanes
  • Take respective connector to 610 northbound or southbound

