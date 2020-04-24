Major drop in traffic allows crews to speed up construction projects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT is able to do more work thanks to the lighter traffic.On I-10 on the west side, by some measures, weekend traffic has dropped by 58 percent since last year.On Saturday April 11, there were 124,237 fewer cars compared to the same Saturday last year (Saturday April 13, 2019). With fewer drivers, TxDOT can put some of its construction projects into overdrive.Some of the accelerated projects include the Gulf Freeway widening in Galveston County and the US-59/610 interchange in the Galleria area.This weekend, I-10 east is set to be shut down all weekend long - eastbound between Waco and Gregg. All lanes will be blocked from Friday evening until Monday morning. You can detour to the feeder road as an alternate route.The 610 South Loop will also be shut down eastbound at 288. The closure stretches from Almeda to Scott. You can use the feeder or Bellfort to get around.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.