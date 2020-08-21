Traffic

Southwest Freeway near 610 will be closed in both directions this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling this weekend, you may want to be aware of some weekend road closures.

In downtown, I-45 northbound will be shut down from the US-59 interchange up to Walker, and along the US-59 ramps onto I-45.

For an alternate route, take the US-59 exit northbound through downtown.

In the Galleria area, both directions of the Southwest Freeway will be shut down at 610. Several ramps in the area will also be blocked.

For an alternate route, use surface streets like Richmond.

Also, crews have hit a big milestone in the Grand Parkway construction. They are beginning work on the 99 bridge over I-10 East in Mont Belvieu.

To begin work, I-10 will be shut down both ways overnight on Saturday. This will be a three to four month construction project.

Live traffic map


Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionroad safetyweekend guideroad repairroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression 14 may be hurricane by landfall
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
Houston and Harris Co. have eyes fixed on 2 Gulf storms
Man carjacked dies of heart attack after running home
How will we handle virtual learning with possible hurricane?
Delta bans purported bin Laden killer for not wearing a mask
Groom shot in the chest on wedding day in NW Harris Co.
Show More
Texas families have until today to apply for food aid
Missing 14-year-old last seen on Houston's southside
Landlord has paid out $4M to help renters, and he's not done
2 killed after being thrown off overpass in motorcycle crash
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
More TOP STORIES News