Southwest Freeway near 610 will be closed in both directions this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling this weekend, you may want to be aware of some weekend road closures.In downtown, I-45 northbound will be shut down from the US-59 interchange up to Walker, and along the US-59 ramps onto I-45.For an alternate route, take the US-59 exit northbound through downtown.In the Galleria area, both directions of the Southwest Freeway will be shut down at 610. Several ramps in the area will also be blocked.For an alternate route, use surface streets like Richmond.Also, crews have hit a big milestone in the Grand Parkway construction. They are beginning work on the 99 bridge over I-10 East in Mont Belvieu.To begin work, I-10 will be shut down both ways overnight on Saturday. This will be a three to four month construction project.