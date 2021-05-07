road closure

Major Houston road closures will impact your Mother's Day weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Major road closures will impact your Mother's Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't get stuck trying to see mom this weekend. There are huge closures that will seriously tie up traffic across town.

You'll want to plan for plenty of extra time as you travel around Houston this weekend.

Southwest Freeway at West Loop

Luckily, TxDOT officials announced that the I-69 Southwest Freeway mainlanes at I-610 West Loop were able to be reopened on Saturday afternoon.



Despite the opening, officials said that I-69 northbound right at I-610 will be down to three lanes for up to three months.

READ MORE: All lanes of Southwest Freeway northbound at West Loop will be closed for Mother's Day weekend
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH OUT! I-69 inbound will look different after this weekend's big closure, going from four lanes to three at I-610.



To get around the mess, you're going to want to take the connector to I-610. Then you'll take Westheimer Road and exit onto the I-610 frontage road. Then you'll have to U-turn at Westheimer back onto I-610 south and take the entrance ramp onto I-69 north.

Your Monday morning commute will look different too.

Construction is about three years into a seven-year, $259 million dollar rebuild of the entire interchange.

I-45 south at Woodridge Drive

Finally, your third major closure for Mother's Day weekend is on the Gulf Freeway I-45 south. This affects downtown and the University of Houston area.

Three northbound lanes from Woodridge Drive to Wayside close Saturday starting at 2 a.m. and will be closed until 5 p.m.

The good news is that it will reopen in time for Mother's Day Sunday.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewayhighwaysroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
3 weekend traffic closures to know before you hit the road
5 weekend traffic closures to know before you hit the road
Emergency repairs close 2 southbound US-59 lanes at Laura Koppe
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News