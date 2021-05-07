Major Houston road closures will impact your Mother's Day weekend

Good news. As crews continue to work at the 610/69 interchange, they were able to open up the I-69 Southwest Freeway mainlanes at I-610 West Loop. However, I-69 NB right at I-610 will be down to three lanes for 2-3 months. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/Rf6yNb8wcx — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) May 8, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't get stuck trying to see mom this weekend. There are huge closures that will seriously tie up traffic across town.You'll want to plan for plenty of extra time as you travel around Houston this weekend.Luckily, TxDOT officials announced that the I-69 Southwest Freeway mainlanes at I-610 West Loop were able to be reopened on Saturday afternoon.Despite the opening, officials said that I-69 northbound right at I-610 will be down to three lanes for up to three months.To get around the mess, you're going to want to take the connector to I-610. Then you'll take Westheimer Road and exit onto the I-610 frontage road. Then you'll have to U-turn at Westheimer back onto I-610 south and take the entrance ramp onto I-69 north.Your Monday morning commute will look different too.Construction is about three years into a seven-year, $259 million dollar rebuild of the entire interchange.Finally, your third major closure for Mother's Day weekend is on the Gulf Freeway I-45 south. This affects downtown and the University of Houston area.Three northbound lanes from Woodridge Drive to Wayside close Saturday starting at 2 a.m. and will be closed until 5 p.m.The good news is that it will reopen in time for Mother's Day Sunday.