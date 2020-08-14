Traffic

Expect delays this weekend in the Galleria area

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect to see delays around multiple closures this weekend, including in the Galleria area and in two locations on the I-610 East Loop.

Galleria Area:
  • US-59 both ways, S. Rice to 610
  • US-59 northbound ramp to I-610 northbound
  • I-610 ramp to US-59 southbound

Alternate routes: Westpark, Richmond

I-610 East Loop Closure:
  • Southbound at IH-10 east
  • I-10 ramps onto I-610 southbound
  • Northbound at SH-225
  • SH-225 ramps to I-610 northbound

All East Loop closures will last all weekend

Live traffic map


