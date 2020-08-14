Expect delays this weekend in the Galleria area

Galleria Area:
- US-59 both ways, S. Rice to 610
- US-59 northbound ramp to I-610 northbound
- I-610 ramp to US-59 southbound
Alternate routes: Westpark, Richmond
I-610 East Loop Closure:
- Southbound at IH-10 east
- I-10 ramps onto I-610 southbound
- Northbound at SH-225
- SH-225 ramps to I-610 northbound
All East Loop closures will last all weekend
Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.
Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.