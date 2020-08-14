Expect delays this weekend in the Galleria area

US-59 both ways, S. Rice to 610

US-59 northbound ramp to I-610 northbound

I-610 ramp to US-59 southbound

Southbound at IH-10 east

I-10 ramps onto I-610 southbound

Northbound at SH-225

SH-225 ramps to I-610 northbound

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect to see delays around multiple closures this weekend, including in the Galleria area and in two locations on the I-610 East Loop.Alternate routes: Westpark, RichmondAll East Loop closures will last all weekend