Study determines certain messages on electronic interstate signs may increase risk of deadly wrecks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are the large electronic signs on the interstate that are meant to help you actually causing accidents?One study suggests the answer is yes, when a particular message is displayed, according to a report published by ourYou have seen these signs for years, and for the most part they are very helpful when it comes to detours and other information. But when they display information on highway fatalities, the signs may be adding to the number of crashes on Texas roads."We found that, unfortunately, accidents are increasing immediately after these messages when they show fatality messages, and obviously not what policy makers were hoping for," said Joshua Madsen from the University of Minnesota.Madsen and co-author Jonathan Hall wanted to know if the large electronic highway signs are working when it comes to displaying highway fatality numbers. What they found was the number of crashes increased when the message was about highway deaths.Their study looked specifically at Texas crashes from 2010 through 2017 and suggests the signs caused an extra 2,600 accidents over that time with 16 deadly wrecks.The biggest increase happens when the signs are in congested areas as opposed to long straight sections of the interstate."Showing drivers these sobering messages when they are in the act of doing something complicated is probably not a good idea," said Madsen.We did reach out to TxDOT but we have not heard back. The agency did tell out partners at the Chronicle that the real issues around traffic fatalities in Texas are speed, distracted driving, impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts.