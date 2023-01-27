Houston traffic: Car fire ties up South 610 Loop center lanes near Kirby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are trying to put out the flames ignited from a car fire on the eastbound South 610 Loop on Friday afternoon.

A Houston TranStar traffic camera caught the single-vehicle incident on the freeway near the Kirby Drive exit just before 3:45 p.m.

Three center lanes are being impacted by the fire, Houston TranStar said.

It's not yet known if anyone was injured.

Delays of up to five minutes are being reported as traffic is stopped to allow emergency crews to respond to the scene.

