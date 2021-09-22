Driver rescued from overturned big rig on 610 North Loop WB at I-45 near the Heights

The westbound lanes of the 610 N Loop at I-45 reopened shortly after 7 a.m. after being shut down for about four hours
An overturned 18-wheeler crash is blocking all mainlanes of the 610 N Loop WB at I-45. Use Cavalcade as an alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 https://t.co/Er6BGvfxuA pic.twitter.com/Tt6WYsr1sP— ABC13 Houston Traffic (@abc13traffic) September 22, 2021
Video showed first responders pulling the driver out of the big rig, then tending to him before wheeling him into an ambulance.
He appeared to be moving and alert.
It's unclear what led to the crash.
