semi crash

Driver rescued from overturned big rig on 610 North Loop WB at I-45 near the Heights

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver rescued after big rig oveturns on North Loop at North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was rescued from an overturned big rig that blocked traffic early Wednesday morning near the Heights area.

The westbound lanes of the 610 N Loop at I-45 reopened shortly after 7 a.m. after being shut down for about four hours



Video showed first responders pulling the driver out of the big rig, then tending to him before wheeling him into an ambulance.

He appeared to be moving and alert.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonabc13 instagram storiessemi crashfreewaytraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEMI CRASH
Man impaled after slamming into back of 18-wheeler, deputies say
Jackknifed semi-truck causes major delays on US-59 near SH-288
Deputy's close call with 18-wheeler caught on camera
2 killed when Kia crashes under big rig on FM-1960
TOP STORIES
HPD leads procession for fallen senior officer
3 taken to hospital after car T-boned HFD ambulance, witness says
Who killed this 19-year-old woman in Dickinson?
Gov. Abbott to sign anti-smuggling bill in Rio Grande Valley
Front brings winds, cooler start to the day
Houston girl goes viral after accusing mom of being an alien
10-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Atascocita, deputies say
Show More
Biden to double US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
Fresh perspectives on reimagined version of 'The Wonder Years'
Packers' star says chain with dad's ashes lost in endzone was found
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
Housing director fired after alleging mayor is 'bankrolling' developer
More TOP STORIES News