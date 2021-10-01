Gulf Freeway pothole temporarily fixed, but drivers likely won't be reimbursed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's one of Houston's most hated pastimes: repairing your tires after hitting a pothole.Drivers over the city are doing it again after a large pothole opened up on the Gulf Freeway and near Broadway Thursday morning."Talk about tearing up your tires," said Houstonian Stephanie Allen. "I mean, I don't have that extra expenditure for my car. I'm a single mom."The pothole was patched up just 35 minutes after the first report came in, according to TxDOT.A permanent fix is currently being scheduled. but that's little relief to drivers who damaged their tires on it before crews arrived.Some will likely file reimbursement claims with TxDOT."We can't say what will be denied and what will not," explained Deidrea George, a spokesperson with TxDOT. "I know the percentage might look like most of them are denied, but they are reviewed on a case by case basis."Our 13 Investigates team tracked the numbers, and from 2015 to 2020, drivers filed 6,690 claims. Every single one was denied.The only damage that's usually covered is if a TxDOT vehicle hits your car.