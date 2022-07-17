610 West Loop northbound reopen early while undergoing construction in part of $259 million project

The video above is from a previous report.
TxDOT initially announced that closures could be expected until Monday, July 18 at 5 a.m.
While construction continues on the new I-610 northbound mainlane bridge over I-69, the work that took place this weekend reopened the I-610 West Loop northbound exit to Westheimer, which had been closed since January.
Good news! I-610 West Loop northbound mainlanes at I-69 Southwest as well as the 610 northbound exit to Westheimer are now open. Road work was originally scheduled until 5am Monday. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/I8ytMiRGCf— HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) July 17, 2022
SEE ALSO: New 53-mile stretch of Grand Parkway opens in both directions
The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point between two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area.
TxDOT says the $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.
To learn more about this closure, as well as other related closures for the project and detour information, you can visit the Houston TranStar website and the I-610 W. Loop/I-69 SW Freeway Interchange website.