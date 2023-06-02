If you plan to take the Katy Freeway or the Southwest Freeway, you may want to take a look at these closures out on the road this weekend.

Southwest Freeway SB lanes at West Loop among 3 closures this weekend in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are monitoring three gridlock alerts that could slow down your weekend plans. Thankfully, we have mapped out alternate routes.

All outbound lanes on the Katy Freeway at the West Loop will close starting at 5 a.m. Saturday. They will reopen by 3 p.m., but drivers are urged to take Memorial Drive to get around it.

Then in the Galleria area, the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway will close at the West Loop beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday.

They should reopen at 3 p.m., but then that's when the northbound lanes will close until midnight. Drivers can take Richmond as an alternate route.

In Conroe, the southbound lanes of I-45 will close at Loop 336 South for road repairs starting at 9 p.m. Friday. Those lanes should reopen before the Monday morning traffic rush.

To get around that, drivers can take Frazier Street.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!