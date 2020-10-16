Multiple major vehicle accidents reported overnight as rain causes slick roads

Multiple crashes working this morning. Please take it slow as many roads are wet from overnight rain. Get a list of current incidents at https://t.co/HiFP6d0jmm. pic.twitter.com/WooFc1FaRl — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple major vehicle crashes were reported on Houston roadways overnight as rain caused slick conditions across the city.Authorities responded to a heavy truck accident on the I-610 South Loop near Wayside Drive around 3:50 a.m. Friday.Houston Police say an 18-wheeler truck crashed on the westbound side of the freeway. Both sides of the freeway were temporarily closed before a few lanes reopened to allow traffic to pass through.ABC13's live crew on the scene captured video of the huge mess the smashed 18-wheeler left on the roadway.Around 2:30 a.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 19500 block of Beaumont Highway for an auto-pedestrian crash.Deputies say the crash involved a tan or gold 2007 to 2011 Toyota Camry that was traveling westbound.A pedestrian, who deputies identified as Tina King, was crossing the road when she was struck by the vehicle.Deputies say the vehicle fled the scene westbound on Beaumont Highway.EMS performed life saving measures on King and transported her to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital where she was pronounced deceased, deputies say.Houston Fire Department responded to a water rescue call in west Houston around 12:30 a.m.Upon responding to the scene, firefighters found a white Audi 45 feet below the Katy Freeway feeder road near Post Oak in the bayou.Firefighters say a woman was able to get back up on the road after the crash. They assisted a man they found in the bayou in also getting back up to the roadway.Investigators say it appears the vehicle left the roadway, crashed through two fences and flew into the bayou while overturning.Both the man and woman were stable condition, but taken to the hospital out of precaution.Investigators believe the driver may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.After a night of scattered storms across the city, video showed two people in knee-deep water pushing a stalled out car.The car stalled out at Lockwood Drive and the underpass of Spur 5 near the University of Houston.An 18-wheeler jacknifed on the East Freeway near Holland Road around 11 p.m. Thursday in east Houston.Authorities have not released information on possible injuries.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.