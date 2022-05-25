road closure

Multi-vehicle crash involving 2 big rigs shuts down NB lanes of Gulf Fwy in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving multiple vehicles and two 18-wheelers on Wednesday has sparked miles of backup along the northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway in the Texas City area.

According to police, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of the Gulf Freeway at FM 1765, and has shut down all mainlanes of the freeway.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but police said officers are at the scene working to determine the cause.

According to TxDOT, the lanes will remain closed as clean up continues.

Details regarding injuries were not immediately available.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.



