traffic delay

Emergency lane closure at West Loop to I-69 interchange will cause delays until further notice

EMBED <>More Videos

Emergency closure at busy W. Houston interchange will cause delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, Houston drivers!

Crews have closed one lane of the I-610 West Loop northbound at I-69 Southwest Freeway for an emergency road repair.

The closure started Monday at 9 p.m. and will continue until further notice.



TxDOT said the closure is to "improve roadway pavement conditions."

Officials said asphalt in that stretch of the freeway keeps breaking. Crews are working to determine the cause and make repairs, but TxDOT warned that this is not a one-day fix, and there is no timeline for completion.

The closure already impacted traffic in the busy interchange Tuesday morning, causing delays for commuters.

SkyEye video from above the freeway showed orange cones blocking one inside lane.

If you take the route for your morning commute, you'll want to plan extra time into your drive until further notice.

Drivers can take Chimney Rock as an alternate route.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonfreewayroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC DELAY
Crash involving HFD vehicle cleared on outbound Southwest Fwy
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Man who caused rollover throws himself off overpass, deputies say
Granite cleared after lost load on I-45 caused major delays
TOP STORIES
10 shot, 6 killed in violent night across Houston area that hurt kids
Man and female suspect killed in botched robbery in east Houston
Deputies fatally shoot suspect from deadly Cracker Barrel shooting
Big warm-up sets up midweek cold front
Off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy dies after domestic dispute
2 boys injured in SE Houston shooting, suspect detained, HPD says
Airlines ask Biden administration for 'immediate intervention' on 5G
Show More
Heights auto shop owner dragged and run over by car thief
Oh bother! Tuesday is Winnie The Pooh Day
Kilometer-wide asteroid will make its closest pass by Earth this week
HISD to stay closed through Tuesday due to rise in COVID cases
3 Houston-area officers under investigation following deadly crashes
More TOP STORIES News