Emergency lane closure at West Loop to I-69 interchange will cause delays until further notice

EMERGENCY CLOSURE: For safety, crews will close one lane of I-610 West Loop northbound at I-69 Southwest Freeway starting tonight at 9pm until further notice to improve roadway pavement conditions. This will certainly impact the AM commute. pic.twitter.com/curr311OAg — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) January 18, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, Houston drivers!Crews have closed one lane of the I-610 West Loop northbound at I-69 Southwest Freeway for an emergency road repair.The closure started Monday at 9 p.m. and will continue until further notice.TxDOT said the closure is to "improve roadway pavement conditions."Officials said asphalt in that stretch of the freeway keeps breaking. Crews are working to determine the cause and make repairs, but TxDOT warned that this is not a one-day fix, and there is no timeline for completion.The closure already impacted traffic in the busy interchange Tuesday morning, causing delays for commuters.SkyEye video from above the freeway showed orange cones blocking one inside lane.If you take the route for your morning commute, you'll want to plan extra time into your drive until further notice.Drivers can take Chimney Rock as an alternate route.