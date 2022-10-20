Ready for round 2? Expect another night of crowds and closures for ALCS Game 2

Gridlock alert, round 2: The Astros will again have downtown Houston rocking, but that means you may want to plan ahead when it comes to traffic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After Justin Verlander's record-breaking night in the Houston Astros' 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the team is ready for round 2 - and so is the traffic.

Game 2 is at 6:37 p.m. Thursday, which means you can again expect major traffic downtown.

As they did for Game 1, the Astros will host a street fest and the gates will open at Minute Maid Park at 3:30 p.m.

The game will likely end between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

You can expect a lot of traffic through the afternoon, with lane closures around Texas Avenue, Crawford Street, Congress Street and Preston Street.

If you need to get in and out of downtown, you'll want to use the entrances and exits around City Hall and midtown.

The Astros and Yankees have quite the history, facing each other for the third time in the ALCS in the last six seasons. The previous two Houston-New York series resulted in the 'Stros advancing to the World Series.

After Tuesday's game, the Astros lead the series 1-0.

2022 AL Championship Series schedule

Game 2 : at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m. Game 3 : at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m. Game 4 : at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m. Game 5* : at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6:37 p.m.

All times listed are CDT. Games 5-7 are if necessary*.

If the NL Championship Series is over after Oct. 23rd, then ALCS Game 5 will move to 4:07 PM CDT. If the NLCS is over after Oct. 24th, then ALCS Game 6 will move to 6:37 PM CDT.

