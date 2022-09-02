Houston traffic: Eastbound I-10 Katy Freeway blocked at Greenhouse Road due to heavy truck crash

I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound was blocked Friday afternoon at Greenhouse Road after an 18-wheeler crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Not the ideal way to start the Labor Day travel weekend.

An 18-wheeler crash on Friday afternoon is blocking the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway at Greenhouse Road.

Houston TranStar verified the incident at 4:16 p.m., adding that one other vehicle was involved.

A traffic monitor map showed that delays of up to an hour are expected between Greenhouse and Mason Road.

It's not immediately known if anyone was injured. It's also not known when the crash will clear.

