Traffic

6-car crash blocks I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Park Place/Broadway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A six-car crash has blocked part of I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound in southeast Houston.

Images from SkyEye showed the backup had already grown into a miles-long mess as crews worked to clear the crash.

Commuters headed into downtown will want to detour via Beltway 8.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after leading deputies to car with body inside
Missing 22-year-old may have been injured in Liberty Co. crash
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust Friday
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
New gadgets help improve the home office
Houston father hopeful for Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 plan
Dog involved in attack on 3-year-old girl now in custody
Show More
New York City bus left dangling from overpass after crash, 8 injured
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Katy ISD football player hurt in crash will go home soon
Check out these FREE Houston-area events this weekend
ABC13's Art Rascon shares his COVID-19 experience
More TOP STORIES News