6-car crash blocks I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Park Place/Broadway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A six-car crash has blocked part of I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound in southeast Houston.Images from SkyEye showed the backup had already grown into a miles-long mess as crews worked to clear the crash.Commuters headed into downtown will want to detour via Beltway 8.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.