6-car crash blocks I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Park Place/Broadway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A six-car crash has blocked part of I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound in southeast Houston.
Images from SkyEye showed the backup had already grown into a miles-long mess as crews worked to clear the crash.
Commuters headed into downtown will want to detour via Beltway 8.
