Traffic

US-59 Southwest Freeway cleared at Montrose after crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash that blocked all inbound lanes of US-59 Southwest Freeway at Montrose has been cleared, but the back-up stretched for miles Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles. The crash was cleared by around 7:15 a.m.

Drivers may still want to avoid Southwest Freeway after the 610 West Loop due to the traffic volume in the area.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Drive-thru vaccine clinic at NRG Park to open this week
Leaders join ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Houston and across Texas
Chase suspect passes out in custody after shooting at deputy
More sunshine and warmer ahead of another cold front
New test changes way traumatic brain injuries are diagnosed
Show More
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users
Busy intersection in the Energy Corridor gets a makeover
Houston woman died from new COVID-19 strain, family says
TX woman charged for threatening women day before Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News