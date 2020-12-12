Traffic

Concrete mixer truck rolls over near downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A concrete mixer truck rolled over Saturday, forcing the closure of the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway.

It happened some time before 8:30 a.m. at the 288 split.

Traffic was being diverted away from the area as crews worked to clear a spill and the wreckage.

