Traffic

Major crash blocks Highway 225 in Pasadena

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash on Highway 225 overnight is causing major delays for commuters headed in both directions.

It happened some time before 2:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at Bearle Street, according to Houston TranStar.

Both directions of travel have been impacted for hours and traffic was stacked up for at least three miles based on observations from SkyEye.

All main lanes were closed and traffic on the feeder roads had stacked up as well. The road was open again by 6:25 a.m., but delays were still expected.

Alternate routes include Red Bluff and Preston.

