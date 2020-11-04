Traffic

Truck fire blocks southbound Beltway 8 in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A truck fire forced traffic off Beltway 8's southbound lanes Wednesday morning in Pasadena.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. and appeared to involve one vehicle.

SkyEye showed the truck that was engulfed in flames as traffic was diverted onto the feeder road between Red Bluff and Fairmont Parkway.

Drivers will need to take alternate routes, including Highway 225, Preston Road or Center Street to head south.

