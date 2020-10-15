1 killed in deadly crash on East Freeway

Fatal Crash: 7500 E IH 10 FWY. Preliminary information is that one passenger is deceased in a crash involving two vehicles. Vehicular Crimes enroute. #hounews CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 14, 2020

All westbound lanes closed. 202 pic.twitter.com/KNlcX4h6n4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash on Houston's east side has shut down the westbound lanes of the East Freeway Wednesday night.It happened on I-10 east near Wayside Drive.Police say one passenger was killed in a crash involving two vehicles.The accident has been blocking traffic for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.