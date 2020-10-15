Traffic

1 killed in deadly crash on East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash on Houston's east side has shut down the westbound lanes of the East Freeway Wednesday night.

It happened on I-10 east near Wayside Drive.



Police say one passenger was killed in a crash involving two vehicles.

The accident has been blocking traffic for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.



