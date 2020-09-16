Traffic

Major crash blocks inbound SW Fwy just before I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The inbound lanes of Southwest Freeway heading into downtown Houston are blocked following a major crash late Wednesday morning.

The crash involving a big rig and a pickup truck is on the portion of US-59 that veers off to the I-45 interchange, near McGowen.

SkyEye over the scene captured a mangled pickup truck and multiple fire engines across the freeway.

It's not immediately known what led to the wreck or whether anyone was injured.

It's also not known how long the freeway will be blocked.

