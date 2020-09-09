Traffic

1 killed in wrong-way crash involving a motorcycle on Grand Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider headed the wrong-way on Grand Parkway died overnight after crashing into an 18-wheeler.

It happened near House Hahl Road, south of US 290.

The southbound lanes of Grand Parkway were blocked Wednesday morning while crews worked to clear the crash.

The occupants of the 18-wheeler were shaken up in the crash, but were expected to be OK.

While the southbound lanes were blocked, northbound traffic was able to pass through the area.

Drivers should consider alternate routes to avoid the area, including Fry Road.

Live traffic map


