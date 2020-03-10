Oil spill report forces closure of 610 North Loop between I-45 and Hardy Toll Road

IH610 North Loop (westbound) between Hardy Toll Rd and I-45, possible oil spill has all lanes temporarily closed. Find alternate route. #houtraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A report of an oil spill on the 610 North Loop forced the closure of all lanes Friday morning.Houston police reported the issue just before 7:30 a.m. between Hardy Toll Road and I-45.