Oil spill report forces closure of 610 North Loop between I-45 and Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A report of an oil spill on the 610 North Loop forced the closure of all lanes Friday morning.

Houston police reported the issue just before 7:30 a.m. between Hardy Toll Road and I-45.



