Pedestrian struck and killed in morning crash in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Friday morning when they were struck by a car on Houston's southeast side.It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Cullen Blvd. near Bungalow Lane in the South Acres area.Cullen Blvd. was closed in both directions north of Orem Drive and south of Bungalow Lane as investigators worked to find out what happened.