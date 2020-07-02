Truck crash shuts down Beltway 8 at Ella Blvd in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a truck has shutdown much of North Beltway 8 near Ella Blvd. in north Houston.It happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday.The truck is a concrete mixer truck and could be seen straddling the divider between the eastbound and westbound lanes. The concrete mixer truck involved spilled its load of mixture onto the road.While some lanes were still open, you'll want to avoid the Beltway between Veterans Memorial and the North Freeway.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.