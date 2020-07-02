Traffic

Truck crash shuts down Beltway 8 at Ella Blvd in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a truck has shutdown much of North Beltway 8 near Ella Blvd. in north Houston.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The truck is a concrete mixer truck and could be seen straddling the divider between the eastbound and westbound lanes. The concrete mixer truck involved spilled its load of mixture onto the road.

While some lanes were still open, you'll want to avoid the Beltway between Veterans Memorial and the North Freeway.

Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer kills man who tried to grab her gun, police say
Texas reports highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases
Baytown father killed in motorcycle crash
Ft. Hood leaders to hold conference on Vanessa Guillen's case
Vanessa Guillen's family demands justice for her death
Blue Bell brings back fan favorite for National Ice Cream Month
More charges filed in botched raid on Harding St. case
Show More
Galveston beaches closed for 4th of July weekend
Why is the Katy Freeway attracting UFO sightings?
Fake city workers rob woman after COVID-19 water scam
Gov. Abbott to join ABC13 town hall on 'Reopening Texas'
Experts remind Houstonians to follow safety guidelines
More TOP STORIES News