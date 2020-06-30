Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB lanes of 610 West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A multi-vehicle crash has shutdown all southbound lanes of the 610 West Loop near Braeswood, causing major traffic backups during the morning commute.

ABC13's Katherine Whaley suggests drivers use Stella Link as a possible alternate route.

Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. mask order expires today, extension likely
Clerk kills suspected robber trying to use fake $20, police say
Mayor Turner places 3 businesses on 'wall of shame'
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Man drowns in deep end of N Harris Co. backyard pool
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
Dust returns, rain chances increasing for July 4th
Show More
Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise
Texas families have until end of July to get $285 in food aid
Why toilet paper may be harder to find at H-E-B again
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
Facebook Live shooter released from prison early
More TOP STORIES News