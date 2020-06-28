Traffic

18-wheeler slams into back of stalled Mercedes on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Katy Freeway has shut down the westbound lanes at Dairy Ashford.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday when a stalled Mercedes was reported in the middle lane. That Mercedes was hit from behind by the truck, according to Houston police.



