18-wheeler slams into back of stalled Mercedes on Katy Freeway

All westbound lanes of IH-10 Katy Freeway are closed near the Dairy Ashford exit while units investigate a possible fatal crash involving a stalled car and a commercial vehicle. CC1 #Houtraffic #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Katy Freeway has shut down the westbound lanes at Dairy Ashford.It happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday when a stalled Mercedes was reported in the middle lane. That Mercedes was hit from behind by the truck, according to Houston police.