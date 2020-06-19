Traffic

Truck crash blocks westbound lanes of Highway 225 at Scarborough

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The westbound center and right lanes are blocked and traffic is stacking up on Highway 225 due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

It happened Friday morning around 6 a.m. near Scarborough Lane in Pasadena. The right shoulder, right lane, and center lane were blocked, according to Houston Transtar

