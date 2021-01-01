I-610 N at Wayside blocked due to overturned vehicle

I-610 North Loop eastbound at Wayside all mainlanes blocked due to overturned RV-type vehicle. TxDOT crews en route. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/B4rDzW2xpA — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 1, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes on the I-610 North Loop eastbound at Wayside are blocked due to an overturned vehicle, according to TxDot.The vehicle appears to be a type of RV. Crews are heading to the scene to begin clean up. Take alternate routes.