I-610 N at Wayside blocked due to overturned vehicle

The vehicle appears to be a type of RV. Crews are heading to the scene to begin clean up. Take alternate routes.
I-610 North Loop eastbound at Wayside all mainlanes blocked due to overturned RV-type vehicle. TxDOT crews en route. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/B4rDzW2xpA— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 1, 2021
