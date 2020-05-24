Traffic

Rollover crash shuts down Sam Houston Parkway eastbound feeder lanes in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The eastbound lanes of the Sam Houston Parkway feeder were closed Sunday morning due to a rollover crash involving two vehicles.

It happened in the 10900 block of Antoine Drive some time before 11:30 a.m.

There were no life-threatening injuries, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

One of the vehicles involved landed upside down in the outside lane.

