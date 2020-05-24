Rollover crash shuts down Sam Houston Parkway eastbound feeder lanes in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The eastbound lanes of the Sam Houston Parkway feeder were closed Sunday morning due to a rollover crash involving two vehicles.It happened in the 10900 block of Antoine Drive some time before 11:30 a.m.There were no life-threatening injuries, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.One of the vehicles involved landed upside down in the outside lane.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.