Man caught after high-speed chase in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after leading authorities from at least two agencies on a chase Thursday in southwest Houston.

It began before 11 a.m. with a report of a suspicious vehicle near Bissonnet and Kirkwood in the Alief area. It ended around 7 miles away.


It wasn't yet clear why the man ran from authorities.

Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputies and Houston police officers were involved in the pursuit.

The vehicle pursuit turned into a foot chase around 11 a.m. in the area of Bellfort Ave. and Fondren Rd. in southwest Houston.


The man on the run was caught in the 6600 block of Sanford Rd. near Fondren.

