WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Closures on I-10 east, 610 West Loop planned

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the quarantining restrictions lifted for people traveling from Louisiana, you may see more traffic on I-10 East.You'll also experience a total closure of all westbound lanes going into town at Waco St. You can detour to the feeder road.TxDOT is also blocking part of the West Loop to lay new stripes on some lanes as part of the elevated bus lanes project.Also on the West Loop, Three alternating lanes will be shut down southbound between I-10 and Westheimer, along with the ramps from I-10. You can use Chimney Rock as an alternate route.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.