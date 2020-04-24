Traffic

3 northbound lanes shut down on I-69 at Montrose after 3-vehicle crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're on the road, plan ahead for a major backup on I-69 at Montrose Boulevard.

Three northbound lanes are currently shut down after a three-vehicle accident.

