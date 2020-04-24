HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're on the road, plan ahead for a major backup on I-69 at Montrose Boulevard.
Three northbound lanes are currently shut down after a three-vehicle accident.
Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.
Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
3 northbound lanes shut down on I-69 at Montrose after 3-vehicle crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More