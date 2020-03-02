7 car pileup causes delays on I-45 Gulf Freeway at 610 South Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple northbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway at 610 South Loop were blocked Monday morning after a crash involving 7 vehicles was reported.It started around 5:30 a.m. and was impacting the left lane and two center lanes on the Gulf Freeway, according to Houston TranStar.Heavy traffic was reported for several miles as far south as Edgebrook Drive.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic slow-downs.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.