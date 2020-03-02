Traffic

7 car pileup causes delays on I-45 Gulf Freeway at 610 South Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple northbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway at 610 South Loop were blocked Monday morning after a crash involving 7 vehicles was reported.

It started around 5:30 a.m. and was impacting the left lane and two center lanes on the Gulf Freeway, according to Houston TranStar.

Heavy traffic was reported for several miles as far south as Edgebrook Drive.

