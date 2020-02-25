Pedestrian hit on I-45 Gulf Fwy was trying to cross freeway, police say

By
WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say the pedestrian hit on I-45 Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Blvd. was trying to cross the main lanes.

Traffic was brought to a standstill after the highway was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning due to the crash.

Webster police say they responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit between West Bay Area Blvd and El Dorado Blvd.

The crash caused massive delays for commuters trying to make their way north from places like League City, Texas City, and Dickinson.

According to police, the man is currently in surgery at HCA Clear Lake Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition. Officials are still working to confirm his identity and to find out why he was attempting to cross the freeway.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News