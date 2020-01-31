Flipped truck cleared after blocking East Loop

I-610 East Loop @ McCarty N/B



Accident involving a Heavy Truck. The three left lanes blocked off. Expect Delays.#houtraffic

CC4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic on the East 610 Loop returned to normal Friday evening after a garbage truck flipped on its side, blocking three lanes of the interstate.Houston police said the heavy truck accident happened Friday afternoon on the northbound Loop at McCarty.The three left lanes were blocked.There was no immediate word of injuries. The incident backed up traffic for miles.In the middle of the backup, a vehicle stuck in the mess caught fire. There was no word of anyone hurt in that incident.