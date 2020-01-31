Traffic

Flipped truck cleared after blocking East Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic on the East 610 Loop returned to normal Friday evening after a garbage truck flipped on its side, blocking three lanes of the interstate.

Houston police said the heavy truck accident happened Friday afternoon on the northbound Loop at McCarty.

The three left lanes were blocked.

There was no immediate word of injuries. The incident backed up traffic for miles.

In the middle of the backup, a vehicle stuck in the mess caught fire. There was no word of anyone hurt in that incident.



Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic slow-downs.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News