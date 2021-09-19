Motorcyclist involved in major Southwest Freeway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a motorcycle forced the closure of a busy southwest Houston freeway for part of Sunday morning.All northbound main lanes of Southwest Freeway were closed at Westpark Drive due to the crash for around three hours. Traffic was flowing again by 11 a.m.It happened around 7:30 a.m. just before Chimney Rock.The motorcyclist suffered a head injury and was transported to a hospital.There was no word in their condition.______________________________________________Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.