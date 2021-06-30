1 injured in crash involving Lamar Consolidated ISD school bus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured Wednesday morning, including a child, in a crash involving a school bus on a Fort Bend County farm-to-market road.It happened around 7 a.m. on FM 723 at Huntington Lane north of Rosenberg.While it wasn't clear what exactly led to the crash, at least two vehicles and a Lamar Consolidated ISD school bus were involved.The bus was rear-ended by a pickup, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. Nobody on the bus was injured, but one person was taken away in an ambulance with what were described as non-life threatening injuries._________________________________________________________________________________________________________ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.