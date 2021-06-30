Traffic

1 injured in crash involving Lamar Consolidated ISD school bus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured Wednesday morning, including a child, in a crash involving a school bus on a Fort Bend County farm-to-market road.

It happened around 7 a.m. on FM 723 at Huntington Lane north of Rosenberg.

While it wasn't clear what exactly led to the crash, at least two vehicles and a Lamar Consolidated ISD school bus were involved.

The bus was rear-ended by a pickup, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. Nobody on the bus was injured, but one person was taken away in an ambulance with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

