5-car crash ties up multiple lanes of I-45 at N. Shepherd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving at least five cars tied up the I-45 North Freeway inbound lanes Thursday morning, causing long delays between Beltway 8 and North Shepherd.The crash happened in the area of the curve near Shepherd and Veterans Memorial Drive some time before 5:40 a.m. Crews cleared the scene by around 6:30 a.m., but delays were still possible as normal flow resumed.You can take the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.